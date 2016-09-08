Immersed PoP Ganesh idols wash ashore at Baina beach.

Vasco: A large number of Ganesh idols made up of Plaster of Paris (PoP) washed ashore at Baina beach on Wednesday morning after it was immersed by people during the late evening on Tuesday.

People have raised a serious concern over the sale of PoP Ganesh idols in the state which is worshipped on a large-scale, despite the state government imposing a ban on such types of idols. People have alleged that the PoP idols might have been imported into the state ahead of the Ganesh celebration. Some of the residents of Vasco have raised a strong concern over the use of PoP Ganesh idols. Residents disclosed that people might have been cheated by suppliers who are importing idols from neighbouring states by using PoP into the clay.

Residents disclosed that there could be lack of awareness among people over the use of PoP idols which may lead to environmental hazards due to the use of various chemicals.

A retired headmaster of government high school Mangor Hill and a resident of Baina Anil Chodankar said that the paint used for decorating the PoP idol contain heavy metals like mercury, chromium and lead. “The chemicals can be hazardous to aquatic life and even lead to pollution in the sea or river”, added Chodankar. He further said, “It is the duty of the concerned authorities including the police, excise and others to check the vehicles in order to expose illegalities.

Chodankar opined that the state government and the tourism department should encourage traditional artists to prepare idols of clay.

Meanwhile, when contacted the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao Gaurish Shankhwalkar was not available for comments. [NT]