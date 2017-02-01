Implement peace declaration, urges Gandhi’s grandson

Vasco: Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, challenged the participants asking them how many of them implemented the peace declaration of the last convention. He was addressing the participants of the third National Peace Convention organized by National Peace Movement in collaboration with Rotary International Districts on Monday evening.He said that time has come for action and not talking only peace. He asked, “How many of us have the courage to stand up against the injustice that takes place in front of us.”

He reminded the participants, "We are alert when there is a war; but complacent in peace time when dangerous signals of hatred and violation of freedom appear before us." He referred to the attack on a renowned film maker in Rajasthan three days ago.The chief guest, Anthony De Sa, the former chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, told the audience that peace is a positive action and not absence of strife. He shared with the participants the seven gifts of peace: Justice — triumph of truth over untruth, security (especially to the underprivileged), equity, equality, freedom, liberty and brotherhood.