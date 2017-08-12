In Bollywood style, Crime Branch swoops down on Anjuna, arrests 2 sharpshooters

Panjim: This is straight from the pages of a Bollywood crime thriller. Ramgopal Verma’s Satya or D-company re-run it seems… . There was a lot of action on an otherwise lazy Friday afternoon after the Crime Branch arrested two sharpshooters from a guest house in Anjuna who were hired to kill an Anjuna-based businessman.

Police said the arrested sharpshooters are from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while others are on the run. The cops recovered six guns from them.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap said based on information, Ravikant Yadav and Vipin Singh hired the shooters to kill a businessman in Anjuna. Police conducted the raid and arrested two shooters along with weapons.

He said the contract was given to the shooters as they owed some money to the businessman.

Based on the disclosure of the person arrested, Crime Branch said that one shooter, Susheel alias Vijay, is from Haryana while the other is Ashok Sutar.

They were residing in a guest house in Anjuna and had shown forged Aadhaar cards as identity proof at the reception, police said.

“We have recovered six country made weapons and 26 live rounds from them,” Kashyap said.

He said Crime Branch raided restaurant ‘Chawla Chicken’ in Candolim and seized a gun from a person working in the restaurant which is operated by Yadav.

“We have identified the people who are on the run and further investigation is on to nab them. The accused are history-sheeters. The main hit-man, Susheel, is involved in a murder case in Haryana,” Kashyap said.

Yadav and Singh were earlier booked in many offences in Goa and recently were booked in a prostitution raid at Porvorim.

Calangute Police also registered an offence against Yadav and Singh for threatening to kill a businessman. (H)