In Sanguem Govt’s ‘agro’ approach will give them no beer hugs

The 2017 Assembly elections in Sanguem could also be called as a referendum on the government’s consent to the beer factory M/s Vani Agro Farms Pvt Ltd in Ambdai.The Vani Agro project, approved by the Investment Promotion Board, has been one of the major controversies in the BJP’s 5-year term.The BJP’s opponents – now state that they would revoke all permissions if they are elected.The villagers of Amdai, who live near the Vani Agro beer factory area have demanded that the government revoke all permissions to the project.

“We demand that the government revoke all permissions,” said Anny Fernandes, a Sanguem villager.

She further said that the notification issued by the Investment Promotion Board, consent to establish issued by Goa State Pollution Control Board, NOC issued by the Sanguem Municipal Council, Water Resources Department, Excise department, Primary health centre etc should also be revoked,The villagers also demanded that the notification issued by the department of industries converting 1,24,000 square meters area as industrial promotion area should be scrapped Such a revocation, the villagers contend, would protect prime agricultural lands, orchard area, thousands of coconut and cashew trees, Ugem River, natural water spring, tribal village and paddy fields, villagers feel.The villagers say they will vote for whoever supports them in the fight against Vani Agro.

Politicos cash on

Fatorda ex-MLA Vijay Sardessai, whose party Goa Forward, had been in forefront in the agitation against Vani Agro, said that the law terming Coconut tree as grass was enacted only for one company. Once the Goa Governor granted assent to the Tree Preservation Act – declassifying coconut as tree – work to set up the unit began at Amdai. “This itself proves that the amendment was introduced to facilitate Vani Agro,” he charged.Savitri Kavlekar, wife of Quepem MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar, contesting on Congress ticket from Sanguem said, “We have always opposed this kind of projects and even after the election, I am going to be with the people,” she said.She stated that she will definitely press for revocation of permissions for this project.“No matter whether I am elected or not but I am going to be with the people on the issue. After election, we will have discussion and see what people exactly want,” she said.

Goa Foundation wants revocation of NoCs

The NGO Goa Foundation has petitioned Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) demanding that the consent to establish granted to Vani Agro be withdrawn immediately as the said permission may play havoc with pristine environment.Alvares has demanded that the technically unsound consent to establish be withdrawn.He pointed out that the consent gives nod for production of extra neutral alcohol at 26.50 ltrs per month and impure spirit at 1.50 ltrs per month. However, daily quantity of industrial effluent is permissible up to 315 KLD (kilo litres per day). The effluent treatment plant capacity permissible is 550 KLD.

Industries minister justifies NoCs

Trying to justify the IPB move, Industries Minister Naik said that though the industry is categorised as “red” and is not in the thrust area; there is no ban on introducing such an industry in the State.”

“We have declared the proposed unit site as investment promotion area,” he said.“With closure of mining industry, the locals from the village are left jobless. The project proposal has been granted in-principle approval considering the significant employment potential of 500 jobs for local and revenue to the State by the unit,” Naik added. [H]