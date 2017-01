(DANDO GOA-VELHA)

Wife of Pascoal Braganca. Daughter of late Domingo Gonsalves/ late Ruzaria Pires. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Shalom Braganca & Amira Rodrigues. Sister of Monica Gonsalves/ late Xavier Dias, Conceicao Gonsalves/ late Caetan Jose D’ Costa.