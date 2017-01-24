 
INACIO PIEDADE D’ SILVA

PEQUENO PULWADDO – BENAULIM
Born: 01-11-1963 , Died: 23-01-2017
Son of Late Jose / Late Deodita D’ Silva; Husband of Antonetta D’ Silva; Brother/ brother-in-law of Late Luiza / Late Santan Coutinho, Roque / Rosy, Francis / Pedrinha, Gracy / Nicholas, Evette / Juju; Nephew of: Antonio
Funeral cortage will leave his residence Today, 24th January 2017, Tuesday at 4:00 pm for Eucharistic Celebration at Our Lady of Patrocinho Chapel, Benaulim followed by burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Cemetery Benaulim.

