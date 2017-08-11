Independent Silveira is richest candidate

Panjim: Five of the seven candidates in the fray for the August 23 Panjim and Valpoi by-polls are crorepatis, with Independent candidate Kenneth Silveira holding assets worth more than Rs 26 crore – the highest asset disclosure.The data released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), ahead of the polling, reveals that Silveira has declared assets worth more than Rs 26.59 crore whereas BJP candidate in Valpoi constituency Vishwajit Rane is second with assets worth over Rs 21.54 crore, followed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar contesting from Panjim who has declared assets at over Rs 6 crore.The two Congress candidates – Roy Naik in Valpoi and Girish Chodankar in Panjim – have declared assets worth over Rs 1.32 crore and around Rs 1.18 crore respectively. The other candidates, Goa Suraksha Manch’s Anand Shirodkar and Rohidas Gaonkar fall in the ‘lakhpatis’ category.

The value of the assets is evaluated based on movable and immovable assets of the candidates and their family members that include value of property, vehicles, jewellery and cash declared by the candidates in their affidavits before the Returning Officer. Six of the candidates have declared liabilities, with Rane leading here with over Rs 11 crore in liabilities, Silveira with over Rs 1 crore and Parrikar at Rs 39 lakh approximately. Chodankar, a teacher by profession, has liabilities of more than Rs 11 lakh, while Naik and Gaonkar’s liabilities are recorded above Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively.ADR, that analysed the nomination papers of the candidates obtained from Election Commission of India’s website, further mentioned that Rane has declared a criminal case against him, registered under section 506 (ii) of IPC at Old Goa Police Station in 2007.On the educational background of the candidates, except for Silveira who is a diploma holder in electrical and electronics engineering from Bangalore, the remaining six are either graduates, professionals and post graduates. While Parrikar is a Bachelor of Technology (Mettalurgy) from IIT Bombay, Rane has a PG Diploma in Management. [H]