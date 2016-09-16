India sizzle, stutter and let UAE slip away with 3 points.

Fatorda:India let UAE come back in the game twice. As the match appeared heading for a draw, India let UAE take the lead for the first time and that is how the script ended as the referee blew the final whistle on India’s opening campaign of the AFC U-16 Championship at the Nehru stadium Fatorda on Thursday.3-2 would have read as a story of a fight to the finish by the host. Instead, the visitors from the Gulf showed that their guile could not be underestimated by India’s speed.India started the scoring when the game was eleven minutes old. A set piece that had class written all over it. A few forays saw UAE goalkeeper Hareth foil an early party for India. But, despite the age, experience seemed to have helped UAE troop home with three well deserved points.

Playing under a drizzle for a major part of the game, both teams failed to produce an expansive yield. Though India led by an odd goal in three during the lemon break it was the boys from UAE who gradually begun dictating terms in the second without much of a fuss. They focused quietly and when they got the opportunity, drilled the nails in.

India scored through Sanjiv (12th minute) and Boris (36th minute); UAE found the mark through Manea (35th), Majid (53rd) and Ahmad Fawz (74th minute).Sanjeev Stalin got the over thousand spectators into a euphoric mood through his curler that gave no chance to the otherwise astute UAE goalkeeper Al Hareth. That gem of a shot gave the fans hopes of a story that ultimately burst before the long whistle.

UAE looked set to level matters in the 35th minute when they were awarded a penalty as Indian keeper Dheeraj Singh fouled onrushing UAE striker Abdulla Alnoab. Japanese referee Kimura promptly pointed to the dreaded spot. However, the Indian keeper parried the attempt.However, UAE equalized in the very next minute through a corner taken by Mohamed Ali which Manea Aydh headed in strongly to level the score.(1-1).India then launched a counter attack and to the surprise as well as the joy of everyone went ahead in the very next minute (36th) through a header off defender Boris Singh. Two goals in two minutes.

The second session saw UAE level terms 2-2 as defender Manea Aydh scored a great goal. It was Abdullah Alnaob who took a rasping drive from inside the box but the Indian keeper replied with a great save but the ball landed at the feet of Manea who slammed in.UAE then scored the match winner in the 74th minute through substitute Ahmad Fawz.India began aggressively with pace in their moves, defending well as well as launching penetrating attacks ,sneaking into the danger zone time and again. India played the first half with a lot of promise and it looked that they were out for a win. However, that was no to be.

Midfileder Komal Thatal and defender Sanjeev Stalin were outstanding among the Indian players, though the entire lot played as a knit team to weave some marvelous moves, which could have fetched them more goals in the first session.India lost on some glorious chances and later paid off dearly in the second session.The second session saw UAE a totally reformed side, doing everything well and expressing great creative instincts of supplying the ball upfront to their teammates.

They timed their runs well to distract the Indian defence constantly and kept the rival defence guessing for the major part.Orchestrating the play with timely passes, UAE went past the Indian defence when it mattered most with India coying away from launching counter attacks. India’s defence could not contain the UAE players from finding the mark as they emerged worthy winners. [NT]