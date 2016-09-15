India take on UAE in Group A match.

Margao: India coach Nicolai Adam faces a real test in the AFC U-16 Championship as injury woes plague the squad ahead of their first Group A clash against UAE in the tournament, at Fatorda today.Nicolai Adam will be left out with star player Aimol Reamsochung, who fractured his leg in the last practice match in Germany along with four other players but the German coach aims to prove his qualification for the U-17 WC on merit basis by reaching the semi-final.

“I have made no secret of our target. We want to make it to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 on merit and not as automatic hosts,” he said during the official pre-tournament press conference held at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. “If we are able to achieve it will be a sensation. It would be history for Indian Football. But at the same time we are missing five of our Players. So whether we are able to achieve our target or not, I can’t really commit. But yeah, the target hasn’t changed,” he stressed.

While Ninthoi, who had been hospitalised for an inflamed appendix has joined the squad.“Everyone knows how we have prepared for this Championship. There’s no secret to that,” Nicolai added.India has altogether played 19 matches in Germany and Norway for the past three months and the German coach expressed satisfaction with the squad and preparations.

"We are looking forward to start our campaign and hope for the best," he said.Nicolai also stressed that he is taking one match at a time. "You ask the coach from UAE and he will tell you that they take us seriously. If you ask me, I will also answer the same," he quipped.The skies have opened up in Goa since Monday night and there have been short spells of showers all through the day since then."All Teams have made it to the finals after having qualified from the qualifiers a year back. But we will be competitive. We will fight," he concluded.The four semi-finalists among the 16 participating teams would earn a direct ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.