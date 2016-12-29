‘Informer’ makes futile bid to bait AAP’s Panaji candidate with new notes

Panaji: Panaji police have arrested one Abhay Avasti who allegedly approached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Panaji candidate Valmiki Naik with an offer to convert old demonetised notes to new currency.According to police, Avasti is working in a well-known restaurant in the city as a waiter. He was later released on bail.According to police, the accused had learnt that the income tax authorities would reward informers who provide information regarding black money.Avasti was of the impression that Naik was a wealthy person and will be having huge cash in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, police said adding that the accused had approached Naik to ascertain how much cash (in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) he had.

Subsequently the information was to be passed on to the income tax authorities and gain a reward, police said referring to the modus operandi of the accused Avasti. Meanwhile, AAP has demanded thorough police probe into the incident.The party said that it is a BJP attempt to implicate and defame its candidates.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Naik said that the incident happened on Monday whereby he was approached by Avasti from Ghaziabad, who made an offer to him to convert old demonetised notes into new ones for election funding.“When enquired he said that he was sent by a broker by name Mathur from Ghaziabad and without wasting any time, I called police and filed a complaint against him,” informed Naik.

While demanding a fair and thorough police probe, Naik said that police officials should carry out detailed investigation and unravel deeper organised rackets operating in exchange of old currency.

He further hit out at BJP alleging they were feeling “jittery” as AAP would sweep the assembly polls and have stooped low to hatch a “conspiracy” to defame the party.“These are early signs of BJP’s vendetta politics and fears, which will increase as election approaches. BJP is working overtime to entrap AAP candidate,” alleged Naik while referring to ACB probe on AAP’s CM candidate Elvis Gomes in the alleged housing board scam. [NT]