Iran change script with second half goals.

Fatorda:Down by two goals in the first half of play, Iran made a great comeback to inflict a stinging 3-2 defeat on Saudi Arabia in the AFC Cup under-16 football tournament in the first match of the day played at Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Thursday.Saudi Arabia who maneuvered the Iranian defence in the first half, were up by two goals scored through Mansor Albeshe (4th minute) and Dhari Alanazi(41st minute).

But, in the second session, the Iranian defence who kept a constant eye on the Saudi strikers,rallied back to snatch a win scoring through substitute strikerAllayar Sayyad ( 46th minute),Mohammad Sharif(68th minute) and Alireza Savari(69th minute).Iran expressed great creative instincts in the second session,although they did make many counter moves, when Saudi Arabia had the upper hand in the first session of play.

Saudi Arabia went into the lead when defender Abdulaziz Hamed and withdrawn forward worked their way on the left flank and on reaching the extreme left corner, Abdulaziz sent a measure pass to striker Dhari Alanzi who let go a scorching shot that flew into the roof of the nets, stunning Iranian keeper Meraj Esmaeili.Iran then began to work hard and did manage to engineer goal scoring opportunities which were frittered away due to some rank bad shooting.

The second session saw Iran doing everything well and had the guts and determination to make the rival defence vulnerable, which they managed to exploit to the fullest.Iranian defence was fluid even to provide defensive cover when their wing backs moved forward. This strategy held the Iranian team a great deal as they managed to come back in style and snatch a great win to garner full points. [NT]