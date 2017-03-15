Canacona: Canacona residents on Tuesday woke up to the shocking news of an Irish woman found murdered at Devbagh, Canacona.A local Premanand Komarpant, who was going to his field at Devbagh, Canacona at around 7.30 am on Tuesday, suddenly noticed a naked body of a female foreign national with her head smashed. He immediately informed the Canacona Police station about the incident.Police reached spot by 8 am, conducted a panchanama and pressed a dog squad into service to track the killers. Later, police identified the body as one Danielle McLaughlin, an Irish national. The 28-year-old victim had injuries on her head and face.The victim had the famous quote “Yesterday is a history and tomorrow is a mystery” tattooed on her body, which was lying in the fields around 200 mts from the road leading to Agonda.

According to Canacona police, the services of fingerprint experts and other senior officers including Sanguem PI Uttam Raut Desai and SP Crime Branch Umesh Gaonkar were also requisitioned. After conducting all formalities, the body was sent to GMC for post mortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday.

According Quepem SDPO DySP Sammy Tavares, the Canacona police have rounded up four local boys in this connection and further investigation is in progress to nab the culprits.The initial investigation by Herald suggests that she has a Facebook account in her name which mentions that she works at Brick Kiln and lives in Liverpool. Incidentally, her friends list displays “nothing to show.”Going by her birthday thanksgiving post it appears that she celebrated her birthday on February 6. One Sharat Shantharaju wished her a great year ahead.When Herald spoke to one of her friends, who is into accommodation business at Agonda, he said, “Danielle had come from Arambol to Canacona on Sunday and stayed with her friend at his place which is on the road leading to Agonda.”She told him that she is going to meet a few Indian friends who she had met during her last year’s trip to Goa who were supposed to find an accommodation for her at the famous Palolem beach here in Canacona, he added.

He further informed that Danielle left his place at around 2 pm on Monday and that she may have checked into a place by the Palolem beach with her friends (name not known) between 2 pm and 6 pm. She later told him that she had checked into a place having a room overlooking the Arabian Sea.People who knew her said that some time she was seen at a hotel at Palolem with her Indian friends dancing to the music beats during Holi celebrations.According to available information, some of them present at the party saw Danielle and her Indian friends consuming beer, while others even took photos of the crowd including the suspected Indian boys who accompanied her to the party venue.The photos of the same have been submitted to Canacona police as evidence. A few foreigners were also questioned with some of them giving reliable information to ensure that her killers are punished.On close examination of the body, DySP Sammy Tavares suspects that Danielle may have been murdered elsewhere and her body may have been dumped at Devbagh.DySP Sammy Tavares said that until the forensic examination is conducted it cannot be established that Danielle was molested or not.