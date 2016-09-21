Is Cong down 3 wickets already?

Panjim: The Congress boat that is already sinking is now headed for a wide split with three of its senior MLAs looking across the turbulent waters at the MGP ship.Assuming they have no future in the national party, Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar, Quepem MLA Chandrakant alias Babu Kavalekar and Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane are marching away from Congress, looking at options that can bring them to power once again.

Madkaikar, the former MGP man, has already shown intentions of joining his old party. This was confirmed by MGP leader Ramkrishna (Sudin) Dhavalikar and sources say it is just a matter of a time before Madkaikar makes the switch to the Lion symbol.“I have got an offer from MGP and have kept the options open. I am not happy in Congress. But before everything I will consult my workers and supporters,” Madkaikar said. He has been meeting with Dhavalikar on a regular basis and the MGP leader has made it clear that in the seat sharing talks with BJP, the party won’t compromise on the Cumbharjua seat.Madkaikar is likely to be followed by Kavlekar who for the last five years has been living with the IDC scam sword dangling over his head. Joining MGP appears to be the best option for Kavlekar who sees no future in the divided and uncertain Congress. Kavlekar is strong in Quepem and could win in that constituency on any party ticket.

However, the MLA has played down the growing speculation. “I am a loyal worker of Congress and there is no question of me leaving the party and contesting on any other ticket. I feel Congress has great opportunity to come to power, provided it keeps aside its internal ego and fights and works as a party,” Kavalekar said.Another Congress MLA, Vishwajit Rane, has given enough hints of going it alone in the polls through his pet NGO – Sattari Yuva Manch. The manch has been nurtured by Junior Rane, who would prefer to stay away from the national parties, so that in case of a hung assembly, he can attach himself to the ruling party.Rane is of the firm view that Congress alone cannot win the elections and a grand alliance is the only option left before it returns to power. Rane, however, recently refuted media reports of the possibility of him contesting as a candidate of the manch after leaving the Congress.

The former health minister said he is part of the Congress and will contest the elections on that party ticket. “I am a Congressman and will continue to be. I am having problems with its functioning but that does not mean I am against the Congress. The manch that I have formed is not a political movement but it works for people and their welfare,” he had said at a media briefing earlier this month. Congress MLAs getting closer to MGP seems to be not going well with the BJP. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, addressing the core BJP workers, had hinted that some Congressmen were looking for short cuts to power.Congress was reduced to 9 in the 40 member State Legislative Assembly in the 2012 polls. Of the nine, Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho has already distanced himself from the party, while St Cruz MLA Atanasio Monserrate was expelled. Of the balance seven, three are planning to walk different paths, while the rest do not appear to be in favour of Congress contesting the polls alone.[H]