Is Shiroda sarpanch industries minister’s new rival?

Ponda: Industries Minister Mahadev Naik seems to have found a new rival in new Shiroda sarpanch Sandesh Prabudesai, who has made his intentions clear that he would contest the 2017 Assembly elections from the constituency if given a ticket.

Sandesh was speaking on Wednesday after being re-elected as Shiroda sarpanch. Sandesh defeated Sanjivani Naik, a supporter of the Industries Minister by 8-3 vote margin through a secret ballot.It may be recalled that Sandesh was a supporter of the industries minister for a few years. Last month, he resigned from the Shiroda Sarpanch’s post following differences with the minister.

On Wednesday Sandesh recontested the election and was re-elected as the Sarpanch of Shiroda Panchayat. Sandesh Prabudesai said he won the election with support of all panchas, who belong to Congress, AAP and MGP. Sandesh was holding the post for past four-and-half years. Speaking further, Sandesh said he would not tolerate any political interference in the affairs of the Shiroda panchayat.

He further went on to say that he would contest from Shiroda constituency if he receives any offer from MGP or BJP. When asked as to which party, he is presently working or is affiliated to, he replied saying he was a BJP worker from the beginning and is getting very good support from PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar.When asked about Industries Minister's contribution to the development of Shiroda panchayat, he said the minister had supported the panchayat in development work during the last four years, but no support/funds were provided to promote the major works in Shiroda such as construction of market complex and bypass road.