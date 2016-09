AVEDEM-PARODA

Born:15/08/1924 Died:17/09/2016

Wife of Late Agostino Pereira,Mother/Mother-in-law Albino/Fatima,Joaquim (Babushan)/Judy,Olga/Estevan,Silvia/Carmo,Linda/Late john Pereira & Joanita/Joe and Grandchildren.Funeral cortage will leave from her residence Today 19th Sept 2016 at 3.30 pm to Our Lady of Immaculate conception Church Paroda followed by burial.