It is AAP’s Valmiki versus BJP’s Siddharth in Panjim.

Panjim: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa first list of four candidates for the 2017 Legislative Assembly elections, pits its convenor Valmiki Naik versus BJP MLA Siddharth Kuncolientkar in Panjim..Naik, will contest from Panjim, a constituency earlier held by Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Panjim, which is the state’s capital, has been the BJP’s bastion having elected Parrikar five times in a row since 1994. He has twice served as chief minister and leader of opposition. Kuncolienkar of the BJP is currently the Panjim MLA, elected in a byelection after Parrikar’s elevation to the Union cabinet. Kuncolienkar, reacting to Naik’s candidature said, “Who is he? Anybody can contest, I don’t have much to comment.”Former Shiv Sena Goa chief Ajitsingh Rane, who recently joined AAP, will be the candidate from Mayem constituency, which is currently represented by Speaker and BJP MLA Anant Shet. Rane is a labour union leader and has been in the forefront of various agitations in the State. He will take on Shet who has been MLA for two terms since 2007.

Molu Velip, a former aide of Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, has been announced as AAP’s candidate from Shiroda constituency. Velip will contest against his former boss who wrested the Shiroda seat by defeating his earlier boss Subhash Shirodkar. Mahadev Naik was Shirodkar’s personal assistant. The party also announced the candidature of businessman Cruz Silva from Velim constituency, which is currently represented by Independent Benjamin Silva, who defeated Congress candidate Filip Neri Rodrigues in the 2012 polls.

“We are trying to make a proper system of party and its politics. We are not saying we are the best but we are trying to make best politics,” AAP member Dr Oscar Rebello said after announcing the candidates.The party said they will declare the CM candidate in Goa prior to the polls only if the situation demands it. “The chief ministerial candidate would be projected only if the situation demands it. Right now we have not decided whether to announce the CM candidate or not,” AAP National Executive member Dinesh Vaghela said.[H]