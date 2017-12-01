Italian cycling around the globe to spread message of peace

Margao: Cherif El Bakkali, a 29-year-old Italian national is on world tour on cycle to spread the message of peace.Cherif started his journey from Italy in February 2017 and reached Margao on Thursday.Cherif was received and helped to secure a stay at Margao by the Herald & HCN reporters and a Margao resident Manjunath Malkarnekar.Cherif will be residing in Margao for 2 days and will leave for his onward journey. Cherif has visited total 14 countries and has travelled 14,000 kilometres with a message of peace and to convince the people the world is a family. Disturbed by the problems in this world, Cherif left his country to spread awareness on the Syrian crisis. Cherif has been requesting people to use cycle and informing them on how fossil fuel is causing environmental degradation.

Cherif has a soft toy on his cycle with the word ‘Hope’ written on it. “The soft toy has been made by a woman from Aleppo in Syria. There is a war in Syria and this has been made by a woman taking refuge in Italy. We are helping them with food and clothing,” said Cherif.

Cherif says, "Indians are amazing and thanked Herald & HCN reporters in Margao and also Manjunath Malkarnekar for helping with the accommodation.