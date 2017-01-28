It’s development versus goodwill for Vishwajit Rane

Valpoi: After staging an impressive win in the Valpoi constituency, first in 2007 as an independent and then again in 2010 in the bypolls, sitting MLA Vishwajit Rane had to struggle to retain the seat in the 2012 assembly polls.

This time around, on February 4, Rane faces a crucial battle, one that is multi-cornered and set in the background of a murky political landscape.

Rane was elected as an independent in 2007, but he resigned and contested in 2010 in a bid to join the Congress and won with an impressive 8,000-vote margin. In March 2012, his winning margin dropped to 2,939 votes.

Whether Rane will triumph yet again is difficult to assess as the constituency’s voters are keeping mum about their political choice in the four-cornered fight laid out between Congress candidate Rane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satyavijay Naik, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashish Kanekar and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Atmaram Gaonkar.

Is BJP looking at a win in the former health minister’s bastion? Political observers say that the contest could be dominated by Rane and Naik even as many others opine that Rane has re-captured lost ground since the March 2012 polls, despite being in the opposition.

Speculations that Rane had drawn close to BJP were rife and that the party had opened its arms for the Valpoi satrap. But, it looked like he changed his mind after his party offered him a better deal to retain him.

“As defeating Rane appeared tough, some top BJP leaders thought getting him to join the BJP was the easier way around the problem,” a source said.

Rane’s past record seem to stand him in good stead against his competitors. “Though Rane could not secure his voters government jobs in the last five years, he still has their sympathy,” said an observer.

Pratiksha Naik, a housewife from Caranzol, says the very same thing explicitly, without revealing her choice of candidate. Additionally, Rane attending all annual village temple functions is not lost on them.

“Rane could not give jobs to more people during his current stint because he was in the opposition,” she reasons.

On the other hand, though Naik made Rane sweat in 2012 polls, the BJP did not try to cultivate Valpoi, which is being counted as one of the state’s most backward segments, observers say.

But it is not that BJP has lost its base in Valpoi. It will have its support base among the trading community and upper castes, but these may not prove sufficient to muster a victory.

Rane’s hold is over the more significant votes of the working masses and Muslim voters, sources said.

Unlike in 2012, there is no wave in this poll. BJP has not done anything significant to catch the attention of the working class, who mostly live a hand-to-mouth existence with many houses devoid of gas connections, still relying on wood as cooking fuel.

“The only livelihood option for those without a degree or technical education is working on cashew plantations or other menial jobs,” says an observer. However, the educated ones are not getting it easy either.

Ramesh Naik, 24, a commerce graduate says that he is struggling to find a job for the last two years. “There is very little chance for educated people to find employment in Valpoi. We have to move out of Valpoi if we want to work in the service sector, which means travelling for hours due to the poor network of buses,” says Naik, who looks after the accounts of some small traders in Valpoi.

Elderly Rukmini Kerker of Caranzol is an angry woman. Rukmini, who is in her eighties, says, “Come what may, I will not vote this time.” She keeps her school-going granddaughter company while her son and daughter-in-law are at work. Both work as daily wage labourers.

Rukmini’s mud house consists of two rooms and a small verandah infested with white ants.

“We are tired of plugging the holes that keep surfacing due to white ants, but nobody is helping us,” she complains. “They (son and daughter-in-law) will have to wait for two or more years before they are able to build concrete walls,” she says.

Those who secured government jobs during Rane’s stint as health and agriculture minister are in awe of him. [TOI]