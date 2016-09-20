Japan in quarters; goal fest brings crowds to GMC stadium.

Bambolim | Fatorda:Goals kept being scored at the GMC stadium, Bambolim with thirteen goals scored in two games while the two matches at the Nehru stadium, Fatorda saw two goals scored.Japan is the first team to enter the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship. They played tentatively with Kyrgyzstan for the first thirty minutes, scored their first goal in the 33rd and finished the game with an 8-0 scoreline at the GMC stadium, Bambolim on Monday.

The storyline was different in the second match of the evening — watched by over a thousand odd fans — when Vietnam downed by two goals in the first half turned the tide against their opponents Australia in the second session.

When Japan started scoring, their mindset was clear – keep scoring, give Kyrgyzstan no opportunity to come back. They led 3-0 at the breather and scored five more – with ease – during the second session.The story was different at the Fatorda stadium — Malaysia came from behind to hold a confident looking Iraq 1-1 while the second match between Oman and Korea Republic ended goalless.

Iraq went into the lead in the 43rd minute through Mohammed Ridha Jalil Mezher while Malaysia levelled the score in the 85th minute with a power-packed shot by Aliff Haiqal.Iraq has collected four points from one win and a draw today, having beaten Korea Republic 2-1. They play their last match against Oman at Bambolim on September 22.Though the proceedings in the first half were rather slow, Iraq who had the major say went into the lead in the 43rd minute of play through Mohammed Ridha Jalil Mezher whose stiff grounder gave no chance at all to Malaysia keeper Firdaus Imran Bin Fadhil.

Malaysia keeper made two saves in the first half off Mohammed Ridha and Mohammed Dawood.The second session too looked bright for Iraq and they could have gone two goals up had their playmaker and most outstanding player Muntadher Mohammed converted a penalty kick, which he shot into the hands of Malaysia keeper Firdaus after Iraq’s striker Mohammed Ridha was caught into the box by grabbing his jersey.Malaysia became active in the last ten minutes of play and levelled the score through Aliff Haiqal whose cracked off a shot gave no chance at all to Iraq keeper Ali Ibadi Jabbar.Oman and Korea had chances to take the lead during the ninety minutes. However, both appeared content to share points on an uneventful evening.

Oman has now collected 4 points while Korea Republic has one point in their kitty.Korea Republic defence did well to contain the onslaught of raids by their rivals and what they lacked was proper concentration in the midfield and co-ordination between the strikes and the midfielders.The second session saw the teams putting up some good efforts to get past each other and even as they came close in finding the mark, they could not do so.

In the last match of the evening, which began at 8 pm at the GMC stadium, Australia started scoring in the 18 minute through captain John Roberts and he made the issue appear safe with another goal seven minutes later.The second half saw the boys from Vietnam singing different tunes altogether, flummoxing the boys from Australia. The team from Vietnam started the first half with a lot of miss passes but changed their game – adopting short passes in the second half and it is this change in strategy that appeared to take the boys from Australia by surprise. (With inputs from MINOO FERNANDES and TREVOR PAIVA). [NT]