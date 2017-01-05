JASMINE AZAVEDO

Loyola Waddo – Utorda

Born: 02-09-1969 , died: 04-01-2017

Beloved wife of Fulao Azavedo ; Daughter of: Ramiza / Late Anthony Francisco Corriea; Daughter-in-law of: Lourdina / Late Minguel Azavedo; mother /Mother-in-law of Lancia / David Fernandes; Sister/ Sister-in-law of Serolina. Rumaldin, Methew Corriea, Silvia/ Wilson Fernandes, Anthoneita/ Milu Azavedo, Raymond/ Evelin Azavedo, Babina / late Poly Rodrigues, Funeral cortage will leave her residence on 5th January 2017 , Thursday (Today) at 4.00 pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utorda for mass followed by burial.