(MAXEN)

COPELVADDO – SIRLIM

Born: 29.04.1951 , Died: 06.02.2017

Beloved daughter of late Xavier Dias & late Remiz Dias. Sister / sister-in-law of late Filomena / Camilo Monteiro, Esmeralda/ late Constancio.Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Today 09.02.17 at 3.45 pm to Our Lady of Merces Chapel, Sirlim for Eucharistic Celebration & burial.