(MAURICE)

Born: 29.04.1925 , Died: 28.12.2016

Beloved husband of: late Rosalina Vaz.Father/father-in-law of: Rosario/Macky Miranda.Funeral Cortage will leave his residence (Today) 29.12.2016 at 4.00 pm to St. Joseph Church, Sao Jose de Areal for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.