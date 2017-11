(BOMBILA)

BETALBATIM

Born:09/07/1994, Died: 12/11/2017

Beloved son of late Antonio Pereira and Sumaldina Pereira; bro/bro-in-law of Peter/Gracy,Santiago/Cleta & Fatima. Funeral cortage will leave his residence at Binvaddo, (TODAY) 13/11/2017, at 4.00 p.m to Our Lady of Remedios Church, Betalbatim for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial. [H]