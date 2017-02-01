JOFRI JOSE MARIA COUTINHO

MURIDA – CUNCOLIM

Born: 12.03.1955 , Died: 31.01.2017

Beloved husband of Bella. Loving father of Alisha / Lyndon. Brother / brother-in-law of Reny / Edwin, Delilah / Venito, Milton / Maito, Neomi / late Rymond, Ofira / Laurente, Braz / Maria, Irene / Tadeu, Ilda / Makson, Glafira / Eustace, late Raul, Genovia / Brian, Orland / Lynette, William / Janet. Funeral Cortage will leave his residence at 3 pm Today Wednesday 01.20.2017 to Infant Jesus Chapel, Murida and thereafter for burial at Our Lady of Health Church Cemetery Cuncolim.