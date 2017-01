AMEYA VADDO, MARCELA

Born: 27/08/1948 , Died: 04/01/2017

Beloved husband of Gracy; loving son of late Jose E.c & Maria Aurora, loving Father/ Father-in-law of Randell / Brelisa;Funeral cortage will leave his residence Today, 5th January, 2017 at 4.00 p.m to Holy Family Church, Marcela for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.