Born: 30.06.1935 , Died: 11.01.2017

(Hanvaddo – Curtorim)

Beloved husband of Francisca Pais e Marques. Father/ father-in-law of Aleixo / Thereza, Antoneta / Thomas. Funeral cortage will leave his residence Today, 12th January 2017 (Thursday) at 4.15 pm at St. Alex Church, Curtorim for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.