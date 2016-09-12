JOSE PAULO FERNANDES.

BADEM

Born:09-12-1952- Died:11.09.2016

Son of late NICOLAU and MARGARIDA FERNANDES. Husband of SEVERINA. Father/Father-in-law of Casilda,Oriando/Annette and Renessa.Son-in-law of Hilda and late alex Pinto. Brother/Brother-in-law of Hregorina/Felix, Carlos/late Santan, Lucy/George,Virgin/lateVictor,Isabel/Peter.Brother-in-law of Michael/Elizabeth,Camilo/Carmelino and Fr.Frank pinto Funeral cortage will leave his residence, on 12th September,2016 at 4.00 p.m to Our Lady of Miracles Church, Badem for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.