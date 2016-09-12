BADEM
Born:09-12-1952- Died:11.09.2016
Son of late NICOLAU and MARGARIDA FERNANDES. Husband of SEVERINA. Father/Father-in-law of Casilda,Oriando/Annette and Renessa.Son-in-law of Hilda and late alex Pinto. Brother/Brother-in-law of Hregorina/Felix, Carlos/late Santan, Lucy/George,Virgin/lateVictor,Isabel/Peter.Brother-in-law of Michael/Elizabeth,Camilo/Carmelino and Fr.Frank pinto Funeral cortage will leave his residence, on 12th September,2016 at 4.00 p.m to Our Lady of Miracles Church, Badem for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.
JOSE PAULO FERNANDES.
BADEM