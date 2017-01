Aldona

(R/O Ave Maria Plaza, Sodawao, Aldona, Bardez, Goa)

Born: 20-04-1933 , Died: 18-01-2017

Deeply mourne by Joaquim Fernandes (Sdb), Gervase Fernandes & family and Joe Fernandes and family (Candolim) Funeral cortage mass will be celebrated on 20th Jan 2017 today) at 4:00 p.m at St. Thomas Church, Aldona followed by burial.