MACAZANA

Born: 07.11.1944 , Died: 23.01.2017

Daughter of late Inacio D’ Costa / late Ana Joquina Pacheao. Beloved sister of Domingo, Janet, John, Maria, Laura and late Mariano D’ Costa. Sister-in-law of Maria, Cecelia & family. Funeral cortage will leave from her residence on 24th January 2017 (Today) at 3.30 p.m, to St. Francis Xavier Church, Macazana, for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.