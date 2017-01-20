Junior Herald lucky winners

Panjim:The lucky draw of Junior Herald 2016-17 was held at Herald Office, Panjim. The prizes were 32-inch LED TV (first prize), microwave oven (second prize), mixer grinder (third prize) and 10 irons were given as consolation prizes.The prizes were distributed at Herald Office Panjim. The first prize was bagged by Shahuda Ramju Shaikh (St John of the Cross High School, Sanquelim VIII-B), 2nd prize was bagged by Shriya Sushant Uskaikar (The King’s School, Navelim,IV-B), third prize was bagged by Pavan Ravi Pawar (St Joseph High School- Arpora, IV-A). Consolation prizes were bagged by Vidya Vinayan (A J D Almeida High School, Ponda, VII-I), Sarah Fernandes (Lourdes Convent High School, Calangute, II-B), Ibrahim Ayub Khan (The Rosary Primary School, Navelim), Shernov Fernandes (Regina Mundi High School, Vasco, V-A), Anamaria Rachel Alessia Gomindes (St Sebastian High School, Margao I), Shruthi Shyam Tuyekar (Lourdes Convent High School, Saligao, IV), Shreya Bijoy (Lourdes Convent High School, Saligao, III-A), Sneha Kamlesh Pagui (St Anthony High School-Galgibagh, IV), Celio Peter Rodrigues (Mount Mary School, Margao, VI-B) and Jofila Sequeira (Our Lady of Carmel School, Curtorim, IX-A). [H]