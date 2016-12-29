‘Kantaranchi Sanz’ celebrating Goan culture and tradition

The Catechetical Cell of Holy Family Church, Alto Porvorim organised ‘Kantaranchi Sanz’, an evening of rendition of old and new Konkani songs at the Church compound. Director of the Diocesan Catechetical Centre, Old Goa, Fr Romeo Godinho was the chief guest for the event. While addressing the gathering he appreciated the initiative taken by the Catechetical Cell under the guidance of parish priest Fr Tomas Lobo to inculcate the love for culture and Konkani language among children.

The event themed ‘Konknni gitam gavum-ia, Goychi sonskrutai ekcharan samballum-ia’ included performances by the catechism children who sang Konkani songs of yesteryears. The children also gave a rendition of songs composed by the parish priest Fr Lobo. The singers were accompanied by brass band led by Roy Menezes. The programme was interspersed with dances by the children, based on old Konkani songs. Exhibition stalls on traditional Goa showcasing feasts and festivals, occupations, games, home-made delicacies, tools and artifacts were also set up. The local Goan cuisine was prepared and served in traditional Goan style by the nine somudais of the Parish. [NT]