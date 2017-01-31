Kejriwal booked for bribery comments

Mapusa: Following EC’s instructions, Goa Police today filed an FIR against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct through his controversial comments about bribery at a rally in the poll-bound state.”A First Information Report has been filed against Kejriwal following a complaint by Returning Officer Gurudas Desai,” Mapusa Police Inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai said.

Mapusa Police has booked the Delhi CM under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and the IPC. These sections relate to “corrupt practice” and “bribery”.The EC had taken cognisance of Kejriwal’s statements in which he had asked voters to accept money from Congress and BJP but vote for his party.Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer had directed district authorities to file an FIR against Kejriwal before January 31 over his bribery comments. [H]