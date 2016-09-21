Keralites played vital role in development of Goa: Sudin.

Bicholim: Keralites have played a vital role in development of the state by their contribution in the field of education, medicine, engineering and other sectors since Liberation, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has said.Dhavalikar was speaking as chief guest at an Onam festival celebration on Sunday at Shri Mahamaya temple hall Bordem-Bicholim.Bicholim MLA Naresh Sawal, Kerala state IPS officer Rushiraj Singh, president of Kalpa Cultural Association, Bicholim, Shrikumar and others were present on the dais.Bicholim MLA Naresh Sawal congratulated Keralites for their social contribution.

As part of the Onam celebrations, a procession of King Mahabali was taken out. Winners of a Rangoli competition were presented prizes at the hands of the chief guest.KCA president Shrikumar welcomed the guests and delivered the introductory speech. Shenoi presented the annual report of the saunstha. Later Shrikumar proposed the vote of thanks.In the evening, a programme comprising of a classical performance was presented. Keralites from Bicholim as well as locals participated in large numbers. [NT]