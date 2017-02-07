Panaji: The centuries-old colonial setting of Old Goa will yet again play host to the Ketevan music festival, an event honoring the 16th century saint whose remains are said to be buried in the state.

Legend has it that Queen Ketevan travelled extensively across Europe, finally leading her to Iran. The festival thus combines musical traditions from different eras from the east and the west, and will be held from February 10 to 19.

Day one of the event will open with inter-religious musical dialogues by UK-based Ignacio Monteverde and Iraq-based Ahmed Mukhtar at 6.45pm at St Monica Convent. This will be followed by a performance by the Goa University Choir and Ketevan artistes from UK, Portuguese, Germany Austria, Argentina and Australia.

Spain’s Vandalia Vocal Ensemble will perform on day two, February 11, at the Museum of Christian Art, followed by a performance by Marialena Fernandes and Trio, at St Monica Convent.

Hungary’s Szent Efrem Ferfikar Male Choir will be putting up an act on February 12 at St Monica Convent, followed by The Ketevan Cantata by Vasco Negreiros.

The Goa University, department of art and culture, and Kala Academy will organize a host of events up till February 16, details of which will be put up at http://ketevanmusicfestiv.wixsite.com/ketevan. ‘VIP’ full-weekend passes are available for Rs 1500, and regular, full-weekend passes for Rs 750. Day passes are priced at Rs 500. They are available at different venues and stores in Panaji, Old Goa, Calangute, Margao and Dona Paula. [TOI]