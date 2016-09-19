Kidnapped minor traced in Mumbai.

Panjim:The girl, who was traced at Prabhadevi in Mumbai, is currently on her way to Goa along with a police team. Police have registered an FIR under Section 363 of IPC and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act 2003. As per a press release, the victim’s father had complained that his 14-year-old daughter was missing since early morning on Friday, when she had left for school at 7 am from her house in Porvorim.

“The police acted swiftly. Following a major tip off, the girl was traced down at Mumbai,” PI Jivba Dalvi said. A team led by PSI Anil Polekar left for Mumbai by air and traced the girl. “The team of Porvorim police is on its way back to Goa along with the minor victim girl,” Dalvi added. He said that during the entire operation one Sister Augustina Valladares of ‘Yuvati Shravan’ based at Prabhadevi, played a major role in tracing the girl. [H]