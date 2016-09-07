Ktaka CM invites Parsekar, Fadnavis for talks on Mhadei row

PTI, Panaji: Days after the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal asked the concerned states to resolve the water dispute amicably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his Goa and Maharashtra counterparts offering to host the first round of discussions.

“…on behalf of the riparian state of Karnataka, it would be my pleasure to host the first round of talks. I sincerely hope you would, in the true spirit of co-operation and collaboration, agree to your state participating in the talks,” Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

“I, therefore, request you to instruct your states chief secretary to interact with my states chief secretary in finalising the date of meeting in this month of September, 2016,” the letter, released to the media said.

A similar letter was written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting him for talks over the issue, the Chief Ministers Office said.

The Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal had last week asked Chief Ministers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra to resolve the water dispute amicably by holding discussions.

Karnataka government, which has locked horns with the neighbouring Goa on the larger issue of sharing Mhadei River water between both the states, had petitioned the tribunal seeking the release of 7.56 tmc ft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The tribunals July 27 interim order after hearing arguments from Karnataka and Goa had rejected the states plea citing various grounds, including ecological damage that the project may cause. Challenging this, the state government has filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.

Following the interim order, tension had gripped most parts of northern Karnataka as protests turned violent on July 28 during which government offices were attacked and public property was damaged.

Also, a state-wide bandh was observed on July 30.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala (diversion) project, which will utilise 7.56 tmc ft of water from the inter-state Mhadei river, is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belgavi and Gadag.

It involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mhadei River, to divert 7.56 tmc to Malaprabha river which fulfils the drinking water needs of the twin cities.

Karnataka has for long been advocating for out of court settlement of the issue. Siddaramaiah had led an all party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Earlier, Goa government had rejected Karnataka's attempt for the out of court settlement stating that the people of the state felt it was more prudent to settle the dispute through the Tribunal.