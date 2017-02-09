KTCL Panaji starts clearing garbage, more efforts needed

Panaji: Days after TOI reported the unhygienic conditions at the KTCL bus stand in Panaji, officials sprung to action and got down to clearing up the area.Ugly mounds of garbage – a serious eyesore – had been steadily piling within the terminus compound near the Sulabh Shauchalya area, which have now been cleared giving the area a pleasant look. Pushing for a swachh surrounding, 35 metal-wire bins have been fixed at shoulder-level to the light masts to encourage commuters to do their bit for a clean terminus.Visitors and travelers had also repeatedly complained of the strong urine stench, directly attributed to open urination by commuters within the premises. While a law exists against open urination and defecation, which is a punishable offense and carries a fine of Rs 500, commuters relieve themselves in all available open spaces at the terminus. Now, the open islands/gutters and similar such spaces, where the violators found a relief, have been filled with concrete and covered up. “The KTCL officials took the initiative due to which the stench has now reduced. It’s better than what it was earlier,” one of the shopkeepers at the terminus said. He said he had chest infection from the foul odour.

Shopkeepers pointed out that ever since TOI carried the news report, instances of open urination have been visibly reduced. What is lacking is officials to keep a check on violations.”We will install public urinals at the south end of the terminus this month, which can be used free of cost by commuters. We also intend to hire security to keep watch on violators and fine them,” said KTCL general manager, Sanjay Ghate.KTCL has also initiated announcements of bus departures from specific slots to inform commuters and have also started displaying timings of departures of buses plying across the state. [TOI]