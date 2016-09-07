Launched last week, DDSSY taking more time for patients to get admitted

Panaji: The state government after much delay has finally inaugurated the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) last week but as the case with all government schemes, this too, has some hiccups.

To start with, the patients have complained that the admission process (of patients) takes more time than normal.

In medical terms, the initial few hours are more crucial but the patients here say it takes hours only to get admitted, forget the treatment.

“For admission, one needs to first contact the call centre and swipe the card which consumes a lot of time,” said the relative of a patient on condition of anonymity.

Another patient said staffers at various hospitals have no clue on what the formalities are for card-holders.

“Some hospitals do not have the swiping machines installed as of now,” he said.

Health Minister Francis D’Souza said these are teething problems which will be sorted out with time and experience.

“The staff is being trained and you know this takes a some time. You cannot expect results in a week’s time,” he said.

However, he stated, the government has seen to it that the people of Goa are benefited and hence all the procedures have been opened for private hospitals.

When contacted Dr Shekhar Salkar, Clinical Head, at Manipal hospital said these are just teething problems which will be sorted out.

“Initially the staff has to get used to all the formalities and as time passes these issues would be sorted out,” he said.

BENEFIT TO PATIENTS

Salkar said for the first time the government and the private sector has come together for a cause.

“We at Manipal Hospital are getting patients of DDSSY and I feel it is a good scheme for the common man,” he said.

Dr Salkar said the government has also incorporated a clause in the agreement wherein the patients can opt for a higher accommodation and the differences have to be borne by them.

“The scheme is basically for general ward and anyone wants better facilities can opt for the semi-private room and pay the difference amount,” he said.

GMC MAY SEE A DROP

Dr Oscar Rebello, who has expressed his concern on GMC if the scheme is implemented, said while the scheme is good and would help the common man, the GMC could take a beating.

“The GMC will continue to function as it was as there is no facilities of machines and other billing set-up as yet,” he said.

However, the scheme is definitely going to see a drop in the number of inpatients.

HOSPITALS ON BOARD

Around 20 private hospitals so far have come on board this scheme of the State government.

These include: Apollo – Rajagiri Hospitals, Margao, Dr Ravi Chodankar, Porvorim, Dr Borkar’s Clinic, Margao, Campal Clinic, Panjim, Classic hospital, Margao, Gawas Child Care, Mapusa, Grace hospital, Margao, Healthway, Panjim, Manipal Hospitals, Panjim, Menezes Polyclinic, Panjim, Pai Hospital, Vasco, Redkar Hospital, Pernem, Royal Hospital, Margao, Salgaocar Research Centre, Vasco, Chodankar Super-Speciality Hospitals, Porvorim

Sawaikar hospital, Ponda, Usgaonkar Hospital, Ponda, Vision Hospitals, Mapusa, Vrindavan Shal;by, Mapusa, Galaxy Hospitals, Mapusa and Goa Antibiotics Pvt Ltd.

CM HOPEFUL

“These efforts would go a long way in making Goa an ideal recommended medical destination,” Chief Minsiter Laxmikant Parsekar said.

Speaking further, he said the scheme would be reviewed on March 31, when decision would be reached as regards the demand pertaining to inclusion of government employees in this scheme.

“Presently, the government employees are eligible for reimbursement of their medical expenses, particularly medical expenses on major illnesses, and have to face cumbersome process for reimbursing the amount spent on minor illnesses,” he added, pointing out that these employees could also be brought under the DDSSY cover in the future.

The scheme was launched on May 30, earlier this year.

Presently, 21 private hospitals in the state have been empanelled by the insurance company – United India Insurance Company Ltd – appointed by the government under an agreement, besides four major government hospitals in Goa. These 19 hospitals will make available 447 medical interventions for the members of the families registered under the scheme. The four major government hospitals, on the other hand, will take up these 447 medical interventions, as also many others.

