Leslee brace leads Holy Cross to narrow win

Mapusa: Holy Cross Arambol managed to scrape past Sesa Football Academy 2-1 in the GFA First

Division match played at Duler Stadium, here on Tuesday.It was a brace by Leslee Britto that gave Arambol full points taking them to seven points while Sesa now have five points from six matches.In the early minutes of the match, Sesa’s Saviour Gama latched upon a back pass by Arambol defender Jayesh Chopdekar and slotted the ball home, however to his side’s dismay the linesman signalled for an offside.To add to their woes, in the 12th minute Sesa’s ever-reliable striker Saviour Gama suffered an injury and had to be substituted.Lionel D’Souza came attacking for Sesa in the 33rd minute when he charged into the Arambol danger zone and took a crack at the goal which was pushed away for a corner by Kewan D’Souza.At the other end, Anant Gad on getting hold of the ball, ran up the Sesa territory and squared the ball towards Dalesh Pednekar, however Sesa’s Dhirak Chawan did well to cut off the move before any damage could be done.

Arambol custodian did well to deny Lionel D'Souza from scoring off a one-to-one situation.Changing ends the wait for goals finally ended as in the 54th minute Lionel sent the ball inside the Arambol 18-yard box towards Veegan Ferrao, who finished off through a powerful half volley, 1-0.However the joy in the Sesa camp was short-lived as moments later their defenders failed to clear away Dietmar Fernandes long throw in, where Leslee Britto who was lurking nearby fired the ball home, 1-1.when it looked the match was headed for a draw, Leslee Britto came with the winning goal deep into stoppage time when on getting hold of the ball from Vivek Naik he got the better of the defender before slotting the ball into the nets, 2-1.The match took off 15 minutes late as AFC 'B Licence Course' was in progress at the Duler Stadium,where the venue was being allotted to conduct the course, which began on Monday.However at the request of Match Commissioner Shanker Kalangutkar to the instructors Savio Madeira and Mariano, the trainees left the ground and sat on the stands to watch the First Division match. It is likely the remaining matches of the First Division are to be shifted to the Sangolda grounds.