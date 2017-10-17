Lourenco seeks GST relief for tiatr

Margao: Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco has urged the government and tax authorities to pardon the tiatr and natak industries from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

At a press conference held here, Reginaldo said that tiatrists and natak performers were literally begging from people and staging their productions.”Already there are no major monetary supports or prizes in the field of stage performance and in addition the GST regime will further strain the industry,” he said.Reginaldo said that the move to tax and control the age-old art is like a ban. “This is only a warning and soon they may put controls,” said Reginaldo. [H]