Eclate – Curtorim

Born: 29.11.1959 , Died: 16.01.2017

Beloved Husband of Clara Serrao , loving Father of Lavio , Levin Funeral Cortage will leave his residence, Serrao Villa, Today, 17th Jan 2017 at 3.30 pm to St. alex Church, curtorim for eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.