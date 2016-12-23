 
LUIS JOAO RODRIGUES

Born: 02.12.1939, Died: 22.12.2016
Beloved Husband of late Flora Loving Son of late Bernado Rodrigues & late Abelita Rodrigues, Loving Brother/Brother-in-law of late Anuceasao (Gina)/late Antonio Fernandes, Cassia/Alcantare Dias, Ave Maria/Philomena Rodrigues, Funeral cortage will leave his residence at Portais, Panaji today 23rd Dec 2016, at 3:45 p.m for an Eucharistic celebration at St. Francis Xavier Chapel, Portais at 4 p.m foolwed by burial at St. Inez cemetery.

