‘Machine not functioning at medical college’s AIDS centre’

Panaji: Positive People, an NGO working for people with HIV/AIDS has warned that it would move Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) if the CD4 machine at Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) center in Goa Medical College (GMC) and hospital, is not repaired by the end of this month. The machine has been malfunctioning since November 2016 and though it was repaired last week it stopped functioning three days later.

HIV patients who are likely in need of ART are administered a CD4 test to count their viral load. Currently, persons living with HIV are given ART on the basis of clinical analysis without checking viral load. CD4 cells play a major role in protecting the body from infection.

However, Dr Jose D’Sa, project director Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS), said the machine was repaired last week and it’s functioning. “It is in working condition,” D’Sa said.

Raj Vaidya, treasurer Positive People, said they have been sending people to GMC, and they have been told that machine had developed a fault.

“Last week, we (representative of NGOs) had complained to the project director, GSACS about the non-functioning of the machine, and it was repaired, but stopped working two days later,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya said the decade old machine has to be replaced with new one.

The Goa State NGO forum on HIV/AIDS met last week to discuss the issue in detail with inputs from the member organization.

“If no solution is arrived at by end of January, the forum felt that the matter should be reported to Goa State Human Rights Commission,” said Vaidya. The forum felt that the there is an urgent need for a brand new machine to avoid the recurrence of breakdown and to reduce pressure on the current CD4 machine. He was of the view that a proposal should be sent to the state government.

Close to 7,000 patients are registered with ART center. ART involves taking a combination of HIV medicines which prevents HIV from multiplying and destroying infection-fighting CD4 cells. Those with low or rapidly falling CD 4 counts are put on the ART treatment. [TOI]