Madkaikar ‘fits well’ in saffron suit, says people with him

Unlike in the past two elections, the present election seems to be a bit different for Cumbarjua’s three-time MLA Pandurang Madkaikar. This time he is contesting on a BJP ticket and fighting the “enemy” (or is it not the enemy!!) from within and outside. However, the MLA is unfazed by his opponents and the campaign trail suggests that he enjoys a slight edge over others for now. While the other contestants are trying to cover as much ground as possible, Madkaikar says, he has finished door-to door in all seven panchayats that is Old Goa, Corlim, Carambolim, Cumbarjua, St Estevam and Sao Mathias.

The MLA begins his campaigning as early as 7 am. He first has a meeting with his workers to plan out the day and the door-to-door campaigning starts a t 9am. Thereafter, the supporters and the leader head home for lunch around 2 pm and regroup at 3.30 pm for another round of campaigning. By 6 pm, the campaigning is rounded off and it is now time for corner meetings. “People’s response is tremendous as 90 per cent of them (voters) are with me,” Madkaikar says.He adds the people know the development works carried out. Vishal Karmalkar as a voter in Corlim says for them it does not matter which party he is contesting on.“For us he is a good individual and carried out lot of works in the constituency, which matters,” Karmalkar said.Another supporter Andrew Fernandes says Madkaikar is approachable and that is the difference between him and other politicians. [H]