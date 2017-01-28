Mahatma’s grandson to propagate values of peace & reconciliation

Panaji: In a bid to propagate universal values of peace and reconciliation in the face of growing violence in the world, social activist, author and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, along with other renowned speakers and activists, will descend on the state for the third edition of the National Peace Convention. Over 300 delegates from 26 states are scheduled to participate in the three-day convention in Panaji, that begins on January 30.

Additional director general of police, MP, Anuradha Shankar will deliver a talk on ‘New Age Violence: Fundamentalist ideologies and contemporary imperial un-civilizations’. Social entrepreneur and industrialist Padma Shri Kurian J Melamparambil will speak on ‘peace through health’, while women activist and peace worker Sudha Reddy will speak on ‘women and nonviolent action’. President Kerala Theological association and research guide at MG University, Kerala, Vincent Kundukulam will introduce the participants to ‘Religions: Peace makers or peace breakers’. Former vice-chancellor of Chitrakoot University, MP, and retired IPS officer Narendra Virmani will also speak at the three-day convention along with AA Muhammed Daisy Onampilly chief imam MIC, Thrissur, Kerala who will speak on ‘Islam and non-violence’.

The three-day convention, that begins on January 30, is organised by the National Peace Movement, Rotary International, Peace Channel Nagaland, Universal Solidarity Movement, Indore, Trendsetters, New Delhi and Vilmos Media, Bangalore.

Participants from Goa include former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro, admiral (retd) Sureesh Mehta and lawyer and activist Norma Alvares. [TOI]