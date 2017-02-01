Maina thump St Sebastian UC

Curtorim: Maina SC thrashed St Sebastian UC 4-1 in the GFA Second Division football match, at Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs ground, Curtorim on Tuesday.Maina SC started the match on the front foot and almost took the lead in the second minute but Joel Fernandes’ long range effort hit the cross bar and went out of play.St Sebastian UC also came to scoring but Stevan Baptista’s long range shot hit the post in the fourth minute.In the 14th minute, Agnes Vaz of Maina took control of the ball from Joao Fernandes and dribbled past Rosario D’Costa of St Sebastian and shot, but to his dismay John Fernandes blocked his move.

It took 31 minutes for Maina SC to score the first goal of the match through Agnes Vaz. Within ten minutes, St Sebastian equalised through Rosario D’Costa off Joel Barretto connect.

Stevan Baptista connected well to Joel Barretto of St Sebastian in the 44th minute but the latter's low drive was easily saved by Christo Hilario goalkeeper of Maina SC.Joel Fernandes made it 2-1 in the 76th minute for Maina, while John Colaco added his name on the score sheet to make it 3-1 in the 78th minute.Joel scored his brace and team's fourth in the 89th minute.At Cuncolim ground, Fr Agnel YSC and YC Manora played out a goalless draw.At Mandopa ground, Mandopa SC held St Rock YC, Majorda to a 2-2 draw.