Mainapi waterfall is about 14km from netravali village. When most waterfalls of the Western Ghats reduce to a trickle during the peak of summer the perennial gushing waters of the Mainapi waterfall present a breath taking scene.Trek to the waterfall is adventurous.This area comes under the jurisdiction of netravali wild life sanctuary.
