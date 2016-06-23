 
Friday , August 26 2016
Mainapi waterfall

Mainapi waterfall is about 14km from netravali village. When most waterfalls of the Western Ghats reduce to a trickle during the peak of summer the perennial gushing waters of the Mainapi waterfall present a breath taking scene.Trek to the waterfall is adventurous.This area comes under the jurisdiction of netravali wild life sanctuary.

