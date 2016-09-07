Malkarne girl makes it to the National Baseball team

If you aim and work hard towards your goal, the whole universe will take note of you.

Here is the story of a multi-talented sports person Sonali Malik, who started her journey at the age of 11 when she was in STD six, was sent for selections for Goa State Baseball team, without having any prior knowledge of the game, she was just instructed once until she got selected as the first state team member of her career.

Sonali Malik hails from a rural area in Malkarne, where she had to face many hardships and problems, but this did not hamper her passion for sports.

“I have now represented Goa at the national level approximately fourteen times in baseball, five times in tennis ball cricket team and open beach kabaddi also represented India twice for baseball again” said Malik

It is really strange that in a state like Goa, where baseball is one of the least known sport, has purely had no scope in the state, but an inter-national tournament is held every year in South Korea, wherein four girls from Goa were chosen for the Indian team namely Deeplaxmi Auvti, Cheryl Dmello, Anuja Mudguard and Sonali Malik.

In the 2015 games again, held at South Korea, Cheryl Dmello, Anuja Mudarkar and Sonali Malik along with Nikita and Deepti Gawde selected to represent India.

“I had to bare all her expenses throughout her journey in the field of sports and was difficult for us to arrange for all the money, but my daughter seemed very determined about sports” says her father Devu Malik, a tailor by profession

“Dilip a baseball coach from Goa is her true inspiration,” she says adding, “if not for him no one would discover my real shine, Dilip has polished me well enough from a coal to a diamond.”

“Sonali can do anything in the field of sport if supported well and we as parents have always supported her in every way and never stopped her in going ahead and participating in the sports event, as long as my daughter is happy and has her career set, we as parents do not have anything to object” said Devu Malik

Baseball Coach Dilip said she is a true hero, one of the thousands who really put all they have in a sport, really amazing to see her transformation from nothing to being so much, it is even wonderful to be more known as a coach to these girls who have excelled in flying colours, he says

Further, he said, Sonali and her fellow players were never supported by the sports associations, neither were they felicitated for representing India which he says demotivates any player.

When asked why the sport of baseball is not growing in the state of Goa, Dilip says it is more similar like game of thrones than a sport to be taken forward; the already chaired persons are afraid that if new capable candidates are introduced there would be a high risk of losing their chair and this is all that is needed in the present day scenario, is a healthy happy financially strong supportive department.

Sonali was deeply saddened at a point, that she even said that she would have to give up on the sport because there wasn’t any financial help provided nor is her education getting benefited.

“I am at least hoping to get a good job as a baseball trainer itself promising to give India even brilliant players and if given a chance, I would give all that, what is needed to promote this sport” Sonali added.

Sonali is currently at home trying to clear all her first and second year papers as she could not attend classes due to training camps.[H]