Man arrested for kidnap and rape of minor

Panaji: Porvorim police on Saturday arrested one Farooq Panwale for raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The minor girl was traced within 12 hours of the complaint filed by her mother.

The accused, who is currently under police custody, is booked under Sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC), Section 4 of the POSCO Act and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act.

The mother of the minor girl complained that her daughter was missing since Saturday morning. Police accordingly registered an FIR and begun the investigation.

Based on the call details of the minor girl, police managed to trace the victim’s friend. Based on the communication between the duo, police team headed by police sub inspector Amir Taral and lady Head Constable Nirmala Naik rushed to Sawantwadi in Maharashtra and intercepted the bus in which the girl was travelling.

During the statement recorded before the Care for India, an NGO, the minor girl disclosed that she was raped by Panwale and that she was pregnant and she was going to an unknown destination.

The entire rescue operation was headed and carried out by PI Jivba Dalvi.