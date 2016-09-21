Man dies in two-wheeler collision at Fatorda junction.

Margao: A 65-year-old man from Murida-Fatorda died following a collision between a scooter and a motorcycle at the Fatorda junction. Margao police disclosed the name of the deceased as Jose Araujo of Murida.Motorcycle rider Kailesh Kumar Ganga Prasad (23) was injured and has been admitted in Hospicio Hospital, Margao. The police said that he is being treated.

According to Margao police, the accident took place on Tuesday evening when scooter rider Jose, who had come from Murida and was moving towards Fatorda, adding the accident took place as the scooter rider Kailesh Kumar Ganga Prasad was about to enter the internal road – the scooter and the motorcycle collided against each other and the scooter rider died on the spot. Police said that they conducted the panchanama and the case is being investigated. So far, no arrest has been made, added police. [NT]